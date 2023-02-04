It will undoubtedly be a battle for the No. 25 Tigers as they go up against what Pearl deems the nation's top defense. The Volunteers enter the game allowing a mere 55.1 points per game, just behind North Texas as the best scoring defense in college basketball. And, for an Auburn team that sometimes struggles to put points on the board on the road, it will be a challenge at every position.

"This will be by far the tallest task we've faced," the coach said.

Bruce Pearl has no qualms when he talks about the tough matchup his Auburn team faces today on the road in Knoxville against No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday.

"They've got great size on the inside," Pearl said. "Their three, four and five are all enormous ... Ziegler and Vescovi at the one, and two are incredibly quick and just gifted, getting through ball screen coverages. They will be the two best ball screen defenders we will play all year, and they're on the same team."

The Tigers will depend on another outing like the one on Wednesday against Georgia, in which they turned the ball over just five times in the blowout victory. That starts with the guard play from Wendell Green, K.D. Johnson, Allen Flanigan and others, two of whom Pearl praised during his time on Thursday with the media.

"Let's look at Allen Flanagan and K.D. Johnson," the coach said. "They're both averaging like about one turnover a game in SEC play. I mean, if you had told me that, you know, at the start of the season, in nine games, K.D. slightly less than one, Al just like one. Which means they're really trying to take care of the ball, right? That just means they're really trying to make, you know, better decisions."

Green, who had a rough game last Saturday against West Virginia, rebounded with a phenomenal performance against the Bulldogs, scoring 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and dishing out six assists to just two turnovers. And, as Pearl has pointed out more than once this season, as Green goes, Auburn goes.

"Wendell is a fierce competitor," the coach said. "Nobody is harder on Wendell than Wendell -- nobody. All he cares about is winning."

And, going into Saturday's game, Pearl might have had a good look at a game plan that can help stop the Volunteers thanks to one of his disciples, Todd Golden, who led Florida to the upset win against Tennessee on Wednesday. He's just not going to let out the secrets he might have learned.

"That was a great, great, great win for Florida," Pearl said. "I'm not gonna tell you what I saw."

Auburn and Tennessee tip off at 1 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN.