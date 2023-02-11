Yes, the Crimson Tide has what Pearl considers the best team in the country this season. Nate Oats has his team at 21-3, including 11-0 in the SEC, and not many of the conference games have been close. The Tide are winning SEC games by a margin of 22 points, holding teams to a mere 63 points while utilizing an offense with weapons at every position.

As Bruce Pearl listed the statistics for Alabama and where they stand in different categories this season, it became evident to everyone that has watched even a little bit of the No. 3 Crimson Tide this season: they are really good.

That includes at forward or two-guard at times, where freshman Brandon Miller has jumped onto the college basketball scene much like Jabari Smith did for the Tigers last year. The 6-foot-9 star is leading the Tide in points (19.0) and rebounds (8.3) per game and has shown why he was such a valuable commodity coming out of Nashville this past recruiting cycle, including by Auburn.

"He's a great, great player, great talent, great kid, great family," Pearl said. "We had him on campus for an official visit. And we just couldn't break that Roll Tide … He can score on all three levels. He may have been 6-7 in high school. He's legitimately 6-9 now, and he's a 6-9 two-guard. He presents just enormous challenges as far as how you guard them and whether you can switch or not because he'll take advantage."

Auburn comes into the matchup on Saturday losers of four out of its last five games, but the mood has not dampened in the locker room. Despite the tough stretch, Pearl has been encouraged by the play and effort of his players.

"I'm really proud of my team for how we're playing," he said. "We've lost three out of the last four, but the losses at West Virginia and at Tennessee and at Texas A&M — three hard places to play where we put ourselves in position to have a chance to win. I don't know how many teams could do that, and these guys have been able to do that just because they've been grinding."

Johni Broome agrees with the sentiments of his head coach.

"I feel like we are hungry," the center said. "We have lost four or our last five, but we have been right there. They were all winnable games. I feel like we are more hungry to just come out here and play together, play better, take care of the basketball more and just come out here and start winning."

And, for Broome, this is his first experience of the Auburn-Alabama rivalry that has reached one of the highest levels in the history of the two programs. But, while he's never played against the Tide while wearing an Auburn uniform, the sophomore admits he loves playing in rivalry games.

"I just feel like it brings the best out of me," Broome said.

With ESPN's College GameDay coming to campus, the expectations by players and coaches are of an electric environment that has become the norm in Neville Arena.

"I know the atmosphere in The Jungle is going to be crazy like it always is," Broome said. "Obviously, it is probably going to be a little more rowdy coming into the game. The players ain't really said too much about it. It is kind of what it is. You kind of expect what you are going to get. Alabama vs. Auburn is going to go down in the history books – always."

The Tigers and Crimson Tide tip off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN.