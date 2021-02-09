AuburnSports - Tigers travel to take on 'unique' Vanderbilt team

“Auburn is 1-10 in our last 11 visits to Nashville, so we’re going to remind the team, talk to the team a little bit about that today,” Pearl said, “They’re [Vanderbilt] 4-1 when they score 75 points or more. They’re 1-8 when they’re held under 75 points. And teams are scoring 76 against us. So 75 is kind of a magic number.”

Auburn basketball has dropped its past three games. And while on paper a 5-9 (1-7 in SEC play) Vanderbilt team seems like a perfect opportunity to bounce back, Bruce Pearl knows a win won’t come easily.

Pearl and Auburn’s focus on Vanderbilt begins with Scotty Pippen Jr.

The sophomore guard is averaging 21 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Fellow sophomore Dylan Disu is the only other Commodore averaging double-figures, scoring 14.1 points per game.

“He is ranked third or fourth in the country in offensive usage percentage. The ball is going to be in his hands most of the time,” Pearl said of Pippen Jr. “He's a good shooter. He's probably even better from 2. So the things that we struggle with – keeping people out front – are the things he’s good at. He’s a real competitor. Everything they do kind of runs through him.”

For a team that’s struggled defensively, Pearl knows that Vanderbilt’s offense could present some challenges.

“Vanderbilt has one of the more unique offenses with Coach [Jerry] Stackhouse, a great college and NBA player, and he does a tremendous job of getting guys shots,” Pearl said. “If they’re making those shots, they’re really dangerous. They’re second in the league in making 3s, they’re better from 3 than 2, the stuff they run is really hard to guard.”

Tuesday’s game looks likely to be Devan Cambridge’s second-straight game in the starting lineup after starting Saturday against Ole Miss.

Cambridge began the season in the starting lineup, but with Sharife Cooper’s return, he moved to a sixth-man role.

Auburn and Vanderbilt tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CST in Nashville, with the game available on SEC Network.