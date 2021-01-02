AuburnSports - Tigers travel to take on defensively-sound Aggies team

“I thought our kids competed. If you make 15 3’s and shoot 50% from the field, you had to do a lot of good things on the offensive end,” Pearl said. “I thought the guys played with some confidence. I thought they shared the ball really well. We're going to have to do that against Texas A&M, as well as avoid drawing charges. I like the progress that we've made. We've got some real weaknesses that we’ve got to shore up.”

While head coach Bruce Pearl wasn’t pleased with the loss to the Razorbacks, he did have some positive takeaways from the game.

The Aggies are 5-2 to this point, with opposing teams scoring just 63 points per game against them.

Following a loss to Arkansas to start SEC play, Auburn takes its show on the road to face a defensively-sound Texas A&M team.

As a whole the Auburn offense caught fire against the Razorbacks, shooting over 51% from the field and from beyond-the-arc.

The Tigers will have to shore up turnovers issues that have plagued the team all season though, as they’re 16.9 turnovers per game.

Against the strong Aggies defense, that may end up being tough.

“They're probably better defensively than they are offensively,” Pearl said about the Aggies. “They really do a great job with their pressure, and then they drop back into a man-to-man that is pretty aggressive and they do a good job turning people over… So, we'll have to do a better job of taking care of the ball ourselves, attacking pressure and then getting into a set and running our offense without turning the ball over. That really hurt us against Arkansas. That's been an issue for us all year long.”

One of the players Pearl will hope stays hot is Devan Cambridge.

The 3-point specialist came into the Arkansas game shooting just 22.2% from deep, but scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting against the Razorbacks.

“Devan went home for the break and gave a lot of thought to what were the things that he was able to do where he can make a difference on the floor and make shots, defensively, be an impact player being an elite rebounder, and those are the things that he needs to do for us to be a better team,” Pearl said. “And obviously for him, he can do those three things at a really high level. Just focus on that. I think getting in the gym and kind of spend some more time before we get back to school where he's able to focus, he really does enjoy it. He's a little bit of a gym rat and he plays better when he's in the gym a lot.”

Cambridge and Auburn take on Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CST with the game broadcasted on SEC Network.



