"I told her we could have all stayed home if we knew she was gonna do that," said head coach Mickey Dean. "That was a great game for her in the circle and at bat."

In a game that lasted one hour and 18 minutes, the Tigers' pitching staff combined for a no-hitter and run-ruled the Redhawks 8-0 in five innings. Annabelle Widra was at the center of the win, hitting two home runs and pitching just as many innings.

Shelby Lowe got the start for Auburn and pitched three no-hit frames to get it going for Auburn. Dean made the switch after three, which was the plan all along. Facing a lineup of left-handed batters, Lowe felt like the majority of matchups were in her favor.

"Honestly, I think I'm a good matchup for lefties because all my pitches are running from them." Lowe said. "I love to pitch left handed batters."

Auburn capitalized on four SEMO errors early-on to push some runs across, before Widra hit her first home run in the fourth. Auburn added a pair later in the inning via Amelia Lech's two-out, two-RBI double to make it 7-0.

Widra ended it in the bottom of the fifth with her second home run of the day, the first multi-HR game of her career.

"It was very exciting," Widra said. "It's a great feeling to get a team win, especially on a Friday."

Meanwhile in the circle, Widra had two scoreless innings to complete the no-hitter. SEMO only had three batters reach, on two walks and an error.

Auburn is back in action Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. CST against Northern Iowa and concluding at 4 p.m. CST against SEMO.