AuburnSports - Tigers topple Tennessee behind big day from starters

“Well, our guys just beat a team that's 15 in NET, a team that was picked to win our league,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “They did it with tremendous effort and energy. I was so proud of our guys in their preparation. It's obviously been tough this season, because we haven't had as much success as we would have liked, and we knew how young we were. So there hasn't been a ton of joy in Mudville after games. But you can see the kids just haven't quit.”

Auburn was shorthanded, but it didn’t matter as the Tigers took down No. 25 Tennessee on Saturday, 77-72.

For the second consecutive game, Sharife Cooper was out dealing with a sprained left ankle.

But after the Florida game on Tuesday, Pearl made some adjustments.

Jamal Johnson moved to the primary point guard role with Allen Flanigan moving back to his natural spot off the ball and handling the backup point guard duties.

The switch paid off.

Flanigan finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and just two turnovers. Flanigan shot 7-of-14 from the floor and 2-of-5 from deep while going 7-of-11 from the free throw line, including a pair of clutch free throws to ice the game.

“I can play the point, but when you’re at the point, you have to know all five positions," Flanigan said. "You got to know where guys are and get guys in their spots to make the plays work that coach calls. Just me being in my normal spot, it was more natural for me.”

As the primary point guard, Johnson had 14 points, three rebounds and assists, and just one turnover.

“Jamal did great today, man," Flanigan said. "That guy, he took a role that BP gave him and did it to the best of his ability and led with only turnover. He was great.”

As a team, Auburn turned the ball over just 12 times.

Auburn’s starters scored 75 of the team's 77 total points.

“Our starters were terrific, they all stepped up in a huge, huge way,” Pearl said.

The Tigers were able to capitalize on a strong day crashing the glass, outrebounding Tennessee 41-34 and 16-11 on offensive boards.

“Yeah, 'cause they're actually like really, really good at like second shots,” Jaylin Williams said. “So for us to even hang in there with them -- to get offensive boards because when we get it then we can get back out. BP, he knows what play to run because a lot of times if someone gets a rebound -- say like a guard can be on JT while you get a rebound, so we run a play for JT. Then that'll execute and we'll get a second-chance shot -- a better shot.”

With the win, Auburn stopped a recent three-game losing streak and moves to 12-13 (6-10 SEC) along with improving to a perfect 6-0 in AUTLIVE games.

The Tigers have just two games remaining this season, a trip to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday and a home game against Mississippi State in a week.