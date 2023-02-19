The Tigers winless streak in Knoxville continues — they haven't won at Tennessee since 1988.

Coming off its fourth SEC win, the Tigers were going for conference win No. 5 when it traveled to Tennessee Sunday. Auburn couldn't pull off the upset over the Lady Vols for the second consecutive season, dropping the game 83-76.

Auburn's first quarter was one of its best quarters of conference play. Seven players scored for the Tigers, who shot 64.3% from the field in the first. Defensively, Auburn forced Tennessee into six turnovers, five of which were steals. It put Auburn up 24-20 after one.

The second quarter was a different story.

Auburn's shooting percentage was cut in half, it had 10 turnovers and Tennessee outscored the Tigers by nine to take a 39-34 lead at half. Tennessee's Tess Darby shot lights out, leading the Lady Vols with 12 points in the half, all of which came from four made 3-pointers. Darby finished the day tying a career-high of 17 points.

The Tigers were more efficient in the third, but Tennessee kept pace and barely any ground was made up.

Honesty Scott-Grayson tried to keep Auburn in the game in the fourth, leading the team with 10 points in the quarter. Scott-Grayson finished the game with a season-high 23 points in an SEC contest, but ultimately Tennessee pulled away in the final stretch.

Aicha Coulibaly finished second in scoring with 15 points, while Romi Levy and Sania Wells also reached double figures with 10 points each.