“That’s two SEC games in a row of big hits and it’s good to see everybody contribute,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We played good defense … the guys showed some resiliency and executed pretty well.”

The Tigers improve to 27-12 overall and 7-9 in the SEC, scoring the most runs in a conference game since 2010 and the second-most ever in 291 games against its in-state rival. The Tide falls to 22-18 and 5-11.

No. 25 Auburn, which came into weekend batting .199 in 15 conference games, erupted for 18 hits including three home runs in a 19-5 win over Alabama Friday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Nothing like a big rival to wake up the bats.

Trailing 3-2 after four innings, Auburn struck for five runs in the fifth including a three-run home run by Edouard Julien, six runs in the sixth including a grand slam by Brendan Venter and five more in the seventh.

Julien’s eighth home run ties Brett Wright for the team lead. The freshman also leads Auburn with 35 RBI. Venter finished with five RBI including his seventh home run of the season.

“It’s been hard lately but it feels good to be back on track and the offense to be back. It’s good for the team. Big win,” Julien said.

Freshman Steven Williams was 3-of-4 with four runs scored and three RBI including his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth. Wright, who was battling an illness, finished 2-of-5 with four RBI. Every Auburn starter had a hit including two by Will Holland, Judd Ward, Luke Jarvis and Jay Estes.

Ward ended the sixth by throwing out Sam Praytor at home from left field.

Auburn starter Casey Mize improved to 8-1 after allowing a season-high three runs on five hits in 5.0 innings. The All-American right-hander struck out eight on 85 pitches.

Praytor bounced a single off Mize’s right forearm to leadoff the third inning. He retired the next three batters, but after a long break in Auburn’s half of the fourth, which included an umpire’s review, the Tide struck for three runs on three hits and two walks in the bottom of the fourth. Mize had walked just four batters all season coming into the game.

“Casey got hit in the arm and he was just not the same tonight,” Thompson said. “Brett Wright, we kind of got fluids in him all day, and our battery held up and we still found a way to win.”

With 262 career strikeouts, Mize moved past Tim Hudson for eighth all-time in school history.

“We knew with Casey on the mound, we had a good chance to win,” Julien said. “We wanted to be there for him because he’s been there for us all year.”

Welby Malczewski held Alabama to two runs, one earned, in 2.1 innings and Corey Herndon held the Tide without a hit over the final 1.2 innings to close out the win.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network as Auburn freshman right-hander Tanner Burns (2-4, 2.66 ERA) with face Alabama senior right-hander Jake Walters (2-4, 5.14). Weather permitting, Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. on SECN+ and WatchESPN.