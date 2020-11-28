AuburnSports - Tigers thrive on overcoming adversity

“First of all, the character that our team has, the closeness that our team has. I really think our team understands what it means to play Auburn football and be an Auburn man,” said Gus Malzahn of what he likes the most about his team. “And then the adversity they've overcome. This is a -- this has been a year of -- we've said it numerous times, but this has been an interesting year. The ups and downs.”

No. 22 Auburn has overcome a lot of adversity this season, and really all year, as they prepare to face another difficult task at No. 1 Alabama.

The Tigers have managed to win three consecutive games including last Saturday’s 30-17 triumph over Tennessee in which they rallied from an early 10-0 deficit.

But they came out of the game with three more key injuries — to running back Tank Bigsby and offensive tackles Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm — and Malzahn announced a positive COVID test this week that will sideline another player.

That’s on top of a season-ending injury to offensive lineman Brandon Council at Ole Miss and being without All-SEC linebacker and team leader K.J. Britt for a sixth consecutive game against the Tide after he underwent thumb surgery.

“One game against Arkansas we played without three of our four team leaders,” said Malzahn of then-injured captains Britt, Shaun Shivers and Big Kat Bryant. “We lost our most talented offensive lineman four or five weeks ago. We played without some people, and our guys have just been next man up. It's got to be that same type of mentality this week with the injury situation we have.”

Malzahn started talking to his team about dealing with adversity and uncertainty since the start of the pandemic in March, and it’s had a positive affect. The players have responded well when facing it including last Saturday’s comeback against the Volunteers.

“Obviously, this is a weird season. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of adversity, a lot of uncertainties, stuff, not really sure what’s going on,” said quarterback Bo Nix. “So he’s definitely been in our ear about it, been telling us. Definitely in the first quarter when we got down 10-0, nobody really flinched, nobody really started blaming, nobody got down. Just kind of weathered the storm, scored a touchdown and then got back in the game.

“That’s kind of how quick it happens when everybody is on the same page. Stuff like that. When you kind of face adversity, you kind of move past it.”

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.