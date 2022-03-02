Tigers thrash UAB

Barnett commanded the mound and the strike zone, holding UAB to a run in 5.0 innings with eight strikeouts to lead Auburn to a 16-1 win Wednesday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Mason Barnett has always had the stuff. Wednesday night he had the presence.

“This was a game we were kind of hoping for,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “Won some ballgames but this was a complete, focused ballgame from start to finish.

“That’s what Mason Barnett can do with no free passes and getting ahead in the count. Whenever he misfired or didn’t get a call, the next pitch was right in there. That’s one of Mason’s better outings all the way back to probably his freshman year.”

Barnett (1-0) allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter on 66 pitches in his first start of the season.

“I think the biggest thing is what Huddy told me right before the game, and it was just try to get everybody out on the pitch you throw. Try to make them swing. Just try to get things happening because we have one of the best defenses, one of the best offenses in the country.”

It was a career-night for Bryson Ware at the plate. The junior was 3 of 4 with six RBI and three runs scored. He drove in two with a double in the second inning, three more with a bases-loaded double in the third and another with a triple in the sixth.

“I didn’t try to do too much,” said Ware. “I just kind of let it come to me and stay through the middle of the field. Just stay with my approach and it worked out for me.”

Blake Rambusch was 3 of 4 with two RBI, Jake Wyandot 2 of 3 with three RBI, Garrett Farquhar 2 of 6 with one RBI, Cam Hill 1 of 2 with one RBI, Kason Howell 1 of 3 with one RBI and Bobby Peirce 1 of 1 with one RBI.

Chase Allsup threw a scoreless sixth, Cade Granzow allowed one hit in the seventh, Garrett Wade threw a perfect eighth and Ben Bosse a scoreless ninth.

Auburn hosts Rhode Island for a four-game series this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.