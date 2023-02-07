The Aggies came into Neville Arena last month and ended the Tigers' 28-game home-winning streak, the longest in the nation at the time. Last season, Williams and his squad made the SEC Tournament a one-and-done for the top-seeded Tigers.

If Auburn and Bruce Pearl have had an Achilles heel during the past several seasons, it has been Texas A&M and Aggies head coach Buzz Williams.

"I don't know, to be honest, but every time I've played them, it's been a struggle," Jaylin Williams said. "They're well-coached as a team. They're always prepared, and we've just got to come with it."

Williams and the Tigers will get another shot on Tuesday night as they travel to College Station. And, to beat the Aggies, it starts with defending their guards, including Tyrece Radford, who put up 30 points in the victory on January 25.

"A&M's guards are just so big, strong, physical, athletic," Pearl said. "They just physically overpower guards in our league."

The Aggies, per Pearl, are playing arguably the best basketball in the SEC right now, along with Auburn's next opponent, Alabama. Following the win against the Tigers, A&M beat Vanderbilt and Georgia while losing to Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.

Despite coming off a 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Williams is confident that the Tigers are still playing good basketball as well.

"We've just got to stay together," the forward said. "That was a tough loss, but I feel like once we were in the locker room after the game, we were upset, but we were kinda like, 'Ok, if that's the No. 2 team in the country or like sixth now, we can win.'"

As for if Wendell Green, Zep Jasper and the other guards are getting tired of hearing about Radford's performance and other guards having good performances against them, Williams has all the belief in his teammates, especially after keeping Tennessee's duo of Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler to a combined 10 points.

"I feel like our guards are just trying to win at the end of the day even though some of those guys, I mean, they had like their best games of the year those games," he said. "So it's just in their head. They want to be locked in. I know they try to lock out the noise of social media and stuff. They took it personal and adjusted to it, and they've been guarding a lot better."

Auburn and Texas A&M tip off at 6 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN2.