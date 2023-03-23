"It was nice. It’s nice as always," Coleman said. "Everytime I come up here, it feels like home."

The wide receiver from Central High in Phenix City, Ala., was last in town for the LSU game in the fall, before making the trip to meet the new coaching staff for the first time Thursday. Still, some things never change.

With nearly a five-month gap since his last visit, Cameron Coleman made his return to Auburn.

Coleman began his day meeting receivers' coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze, before doing a photoshoot, having lunch downtown and concluding the day with one-on-one meetings.

What did Davis and Freeze tell Coleman about Auburn?

"They want me, they need me, I could be the change in this program," Coleman said. "It’s exciting knowing that I could come here and change this program around."

No head coach has gone out of their way further than Freeze has for Coleman. Freeze speaks with Coleman more than any other head coach, talking on the phone once a week.

Even with a coaching clinic starting minutes after Coleman departed Thursday, Freeze made sure to make time for the 6-foot-3 wideout.

"He hustled just to come back to talk to me me," Coleman said. "It shows that he really wants me."

Conversations with Davis happen even more frequently, with the two catching up every day.

"That’s my guy," Coleman said of Davis. "This was my first time really talking to him in person, he’s a really good guy to be around. Cares about me on and off the field, just a good guy in general. We’re texting everyday."