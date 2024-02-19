“I’ve really just been taking it all in, it’s a good experience," Buster said of his recruiting process. “I was actually surprised."

Since then, that number's tripled and then some for the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman out of Kannapolis, N.C. One of those offers was from Jake Thornton and Auburn.

Buster was offered by the offensive line coach, Thornton, who's his primary recruiter. The relationship is still growing between the two, but it was a good first impression.

“It’s getting started but he seems pretty cool," Buster said.

Thornton communicates with Buster "almost every other day" and it could lead to a spring visit, which would be his first trip to the Plains.

“They seem pretty cool when they talk to me," Buster said. "It sounds like they want me to get down there pretty bad. I like that. I just want to show some love for them and also get to know them.”

What does the constant communication mean to him?

"I’m somewhat important to them, I like that," Buster said.

Auburn is one of several schools reaching out on a consistent basis. Wake Forest, Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State have all been actively recruiting the lineman. He's still figuring out a decision timeline, but spring visits are just around the corner.