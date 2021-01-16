AuburnSports - Tigers takedown Kentucky

“Allen Flanigan was a man out there in every which way,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Rebounding, defensively, just attacking the rim, using his physicality. Willingness to take big shots. 8-for-8 from the foul. Talk about a warrior."

The Auburn sophomore scored 16 of his career-high 21 points after the break to lead the Tigers to a 66-59 come-from-behind win over the Wildcats. Auburn improves to 8-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC with its second consecutive win.

AUBURN | Kentucky didn’t have an answer for Allen Flanigan in the second half.

Flanigan added a team-high nine rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes. He shot 6 of 14 from the floor, 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

“I knew it was a close game,” said Flanigan of the second half. “It was going to be a hard fight, but I knew in order for us to win we had to attack the glass, be strong and just play through the contact -- not looking for fouls. That suits me well -- me using my body to finish at the rim.”

Kentucky led 25-21 at halftime with the Tigers shooting just 24.2 percent from the floor including 2 of 17 3-pointers. Auburn shot 55.6 percent from the floor in the second half including 3 of 7 3-pointers.

A 15-3 run midway through the second half helped the Tigers pull out to a 10-point lead with 5:36 left. AU made its final six free throw attempts to put the game away.

Devan Cambridge scored 8 of his 13 points and Sharife Cooper 8 of his 11 in the second half. Cambridge made 3 of 5 3-pointers and had five rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. Cooper had eight assists, three rebounds and one assist.

“We struggled in the first half. We had a great defensive half, though, in the first half. That’s what BP told us,” Cambridge said. “Really, the second half, both halves were good defensively, and that turned us into our offense. That got us going. We got downhill. We scored a lot better on our free throws. We iced the game with those.”

The Tigers out-rebounded a bigger Kentucky team 41-38 including 16 offensive boards. AU scored 20 points off 18 UK turnovers with 17 of the points and 12 of the turnovers coming in the second half.

Auburn is back in action Wednesday night at Arkansas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.