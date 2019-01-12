AUBURN | Bruce Pearl wanted better execution from his offense and he got it Saturday afternoon at Auburn Arena. The 11th-ranked Tigers shot 50 percent from the floor including 12-of-25 from 3-point range to beat Georgia 93-78 and bounce back from Wednesday night’s loss at Ole Miss.

“I thought our team responded very well tonight,” Pearl said. “We needed a better offensive execution. We needed to get to the right spots and take better shots. I’m also pleased with the wins because we got a lot of guys contributing. Those are the most pleasing wins for me. I thought the bench did a terrific job, outscored them by 10 coming off the bench. That’s huge.”

Harper had another strong game for the Tigers. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

The Tigers improve to 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC while the Bulldogs fall to 9-6 and 1-2. Auburn used a 21-7 run late in the first half to erase a 4-point Georgia lead and go into the break up 48-38. The Tigers remained in control for most of the second half, leading by as many as 18 and holding a double-digit lead for the final 16 minutes. The Tigers had five players in double-figure scoring led by Jared Harper’s 22 points. Anfernee McLemore added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Bryce Brown 15 points, Samir Doughty 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Malik Dunbar 11 points and two steals. Auburn out-rebounded Georgia 39-33 and scored 21 points off 16 Bulldog turnovers. The Tigers had just 12 turnovers of their own and scored 32 points off the bench. AU's 25 3-point attempts tied for the second fewest this season. “They blocked eight shots, but we felt like we needed to go inside more and finish more, and finish through the contact. I thought we did a much better job,” Pearl said. “I did a better job play-calling and getting us into better spots, and our kids did a great job. But that’s really important that we weren’t so reliant on the 3.” Auburn plays at Texas A&M Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.