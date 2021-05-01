AuburnSports - Tigers take series

“That was big for us,” senior third baseman Rankin Woley told the Auburn Network. “We’ve kind of been on the other side of luck all year long. Things were kind of starting to swing our way. Had some great pitching effort today. Some hitting early, some hitting late. We were just kind of clutch this weekend and that’s the team I think we are.”

The Tigers went into the ninth with a 9-4 lead but the Bulldogs scored three runs with two outs and had the tying runs in scoring position before Carson Swilling struck out Garrett Blaylock to give AU its biggest win of the season.

In a season of near misses and crushing defeats, Auburn finally earned an SEC series win beating No. 20 Georgia 9-7 Saturday at Foley Field.

After losing Thursday night’s opener 4-0, the Tigers bounced back for a 10-6 win in 14 innings Friday to set up the rubber game. Auburn improves to 19-21 overall, 5-16 in the SEC, and 4-12 in conference games decided by two runs or less.

“It’s just nice to finally breakthrough and feel good leaving the park on a game three,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

Swilling earned his second save of the season allowing three runs on five hits over the final 3.1 innings. He struck out five and issued one walk on 67 pitches.

“We got very stubborn there at the end and we were not going to make another move,” Thompson said. “I thought he was making enough quality pitches, getting to two strikes, throwing enough strikes in one of our tightest strike zones of the year.”

Auburn jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, scoring three in the first on back-to-back RBI singles by Steven Williams and Brody Moore and a sacrifice fly by Bryson Ware, and three more after two outs in the second on an RBI double by Ryan Bliss, and RBI singles by Woley and Williams. Judd Ward added an RBI groundout in the third.

Georgia chipped away at the lead with two runs in the third, a run in the fourth and another in the sixth to cut it to 7-4. Auburn managed just one hit from the fourth through the seventh inning.

But Ward, who has battled a shoulder injury all season, got AU’s offense back on track with an RBI triple off the centerfield wall in the eighth and then came home two batters later on a two-out RBI single by Tyler Miller.

"You just have to give it to the entire offense,” Thompson said. “We kind of went away there in the middle innings. They got to their third or fourth left-hander with velocity and we chased it up again. That was kind of our challenge in this series.

“Those two runs in the eighth proved to be huge and gave us a chance to win the series.”

AU starter Trace Bright (4-4) earned the win allowing two runs on two hits in 2.0 innings. Blake Burkhalter threw a scoreless third and Joseph Gonzalez held UGA to two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings.

Auburn turned two 5-4-3 double plays to extend their NCAA-leading total to 47 on the season.

The top four in AU’s order was 8 of 18 with five RBI. Bliss was 2 of 4 with one RBI, Miller 2 of 5 with two runs scored and two RBI, Woley 2 of 4 and Williams 2 of 5 with two RBI.

Ware was 2 of 4 with one RBI and Ward 1 of 3 with two runs scores and two RBI.

Auburn hosts UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Tigers host LSU for a three-game series this weekend beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.