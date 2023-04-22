Auburn took one of two from Alabama Saturday. The Tigers dropped Game 1 by a score of 6-1, struggling to put runners on base against Alabama ace pitcher Montana Fouts. Backed by a complete-game performance by Maddie Penta in Game 2, Auburn at least got one of two in the doubleheader with a 5-1 victory. The two rivals remain tied in the SEC standings, with the deciding game tomorrow.

Game 2 (W 5-1) Denver Bryant picked up where she left off following Game 1, smacking a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Tigers an early lead. It immediately gave Penta, who was outstanding in the circle, some early run support. Penta went the distance, recording a complete game victory in which she only allowed three hits. Alabama scored its lone run in the bottom of the first, an RBI single that scored Kenleigh Cahalan, who had reached on an Auburn error. Penta's final stat line was seven innings of one-run, three-hit softball while giving up one walk and striking out seven. The Tigers added a couple more runs later in the game via Nelia Peralta's sacrifice fly and Bri Ellis' 12th home run of the season.

Game 1 (L 6-1) Facing Montana Fouts in the circle, Auburn's offense struggled to find any sort of spark. Bryant's solo home run in the sixth was the only bright spot for the Tigers' lineup, but by that point, Alabama had already put up five runs in a seemingly out of reach game. Shelby Lowe pitched 4 1/3 innings, gave up two runs on four hits before being replaced by Annabelle Widra. It was a tough outing for Widra, who was tagged for three runs in the fifth inning.