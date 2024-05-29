Tigers take national title
J.M. Butler had overhit the green on No. 16 with a two-shot lead as No. 1 Auburn's national title hopes weighed in the balance. His opponent, FSU's Luke Clanton, hit a good shot off the tee with a chance at birdie.
If there was ever a time for Butler to lose his composure, this was it. Instead, the senior stuck the shot close, and Clanton missed his birdie butt. On the 17th, with Clanton in the bunker off his tee shot and Butler in good position, the Auburn golfer stuck one to 10 feet and put the pressure on Clanton in a make-or-lose position.
Clanton came close, very close, but it was too hot as Butler parred to clinch the Tigers' first-ever national title in men's golf.
It was nail-biting down to the end, with the final match deciding who of the two teams would win. Auburn lost the first two matches of the day, but Jackson Koivun (5&4) and Brendan Valdes (4&3) came through to put Butler in position to win it all.
The Louisville, Ky., native took the lead on No. 12 and never looked back. After Clanton gave him his final putt on No. 17, teammates mobbed Butler, throwing him to the ground.
It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers, who entered the NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team.