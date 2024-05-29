J.M. Butler had overhit the green on No. 16 with a two-shot lead as No. 1 Auburn's national title hopes weighed in the balance. His opponent, FSU's Luke Clanton, hit a good shot off the tee with a chance at birdie.

If there was ever a time for Butler to lose his composure, this was it. Instead, the senior stuck the shot close, and Clanton missed his birdie butt. On the 17th, with Clanton in the bunker off his tee shot and Butler in good position, the Auburn golfer stuck one to 10 feet and put the pressure on Clanton in a make-or-lose position.

Clanton came close, very close, but it was too hot as Butler parred to clinch the Tigers' first-ever national title in men's golf.