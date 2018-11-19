“We’ve got two more like that. That’s the crazy thing. I was a little concerned about my bench. I wasn’t happy with the output … and also the rebounding. Our guards did not rebound down.”

“It was a great win. A tremendous effort. We beat a really good basketball team, that’s the bottom line,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Those guys are going to win a lot of games. That’s going to be good for us, good for the SEC.

Bryce Brown scored 26 points and Jared Harper 25 as both had key plays down the stretch to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 start and a potential matchup against No. 1 Duke Tuesday night.

No. 8 Auburn out-scored Xavier 11-2 in overtime for an 88-79 win in the first round of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Auburn led for 26 minutes straight before Xavier was able to tie the game 77-all with two free throws with 26 seconds left in regulation. With Anfernee McLemore and Austin Wiley fouling out at the end of the second half, Horace Spencer had to play the entire overtime at the 5 position.

Spencer had just two points in 19 minutes but added 2 blocked shots, a rebound and a steal in overtime.



“A lot of guys with lesser character would have been so upset they had broken down as often as he did and had nothing left for overtime. Not with Horace,” Pearl said. “Horace stayed in the game and we don’t win the game unless he gets himself reengaged like he was.”



Brown and Harper combined for 10 of Auburn’s 11 points in overtime including an emphatic dunk by Harper.



“I crossed it over and I think they were supposed to switch up and they didn’t switch and as soon as I saw that I knew I was going to go dunk the ball,” Harper said.



Chuma Okeke added 13 points and seven rebounds, playing most of the second half with four fouls. Wiley had 11 points and three blocked shots.



Auburn started 2-of-14 on 3-point field goals before Okeke, Brown (twice) and Malik Dunbar combined to make four-straight to give AU a 12-point lead late in the first half.



The Tigers finished 11-of-35 from beyond the arc and scored 31 points off 22 Xavier turnovers. The Musketeers out-rebounded AU 42-35 and held a 31-16 edge in points off the bench.



Auburn will play the winner of Duke-San Diego State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.



PLAYER OF THE GAME: Harper finished with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting including 3-of-9 from 3-point range. The junior point guard added six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He did have five turnovers in a team-high 43 minutes.



STAT OF THE GAME: Free throws kept Xavier in the game. The Musketeers made 21-of-24 free throws including 19-of-20 in the second half. Auburn was 17-of-24 from the charity stripe. The Tigers were called for 14 fouls in the second half compared to nine for Xavier. The Musketeers committed six fouls in overtime,



PLAY OF THE GAME: With a one-point lead midway through overtime, Harper drove past a screen by Spencer and dunked the ball to put the Tigers up 80-77. After Xavier answered with a bucket and Okeke hit a free throw, Harper again drove the lane and dropped in a floater to put Auburn up 83-79 with 1:03 left.



QUOTE OF THE GAME: Pearl on Harper’s dunk, which he began by mimicking the ESPN SportsCenter jingle: “For a 5-10, 5-11 guard to drive down the lane like that and throw the hammer down, it’s just game over.”

