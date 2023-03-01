They hold the longest winning streak in the SEC, which is now at 14 games.

Auburn handled Troy Wednesday night, winning 11-0 as Maddie Penta continued her impressive start through non-conference play and the Tigers advance to 16-1 on the season.

In its first true road test, the Tigers prevailed.

Within the first two batters, Auburn had already scored. After Nelia Peralta was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, the Tigers' most consistent hitter, Carlee McCondichie, continued her hot start to the season with an RBI double.

Lindsey Garcia recorded her 20th RBI of the season later in the inning with a two-run triple to make it 3-0 before Troy even came to bat.

Auburn added a run off a Bri Ellis sacrifice fly in the fourth and another from a wild pitch in the fifth, when Makayla Packer crossed the plate.

Offense was relatively quiet until the seventh inning for Auburn, when Maia Engelkes doubled to right centerfield with two outs and bases loaded. It scored three runs, a career-high for RBIs in a game for Engelkes.

The Tigers weren't done dealing damage, either.

Axe Milanowski hit her first career home run in the seventh, a three-run blast to make it 11-0.

In the circle, Penta gave up one hit over five innings, striking out 10 and walking none. Shelby Lowe pitched two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three and walking one.