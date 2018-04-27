“Great bounce back,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We played our hearts out last night in two of three phases — pitching and defense. We played a great ballgame on the road against the No. 1 team in the country and tonight our offense was pretty relentless.”

Auburn battered Jackson Kowar for seven runs, five earned, in 4.1 innings in a 11-5 win Friday night at McKethan Stadium to even the series following a 3-1 loss Thursday.

This time, the Tigers jumped all over him.

For a second-straight game, No. 1 Florida sent a projected first-round pitcher to the mound against No. 19 Auburn.

The Tigers improve to 31-13 overall and 10-10 in the SEC while the Gators fall to 35-10 and 15-5.

Edouard Julien got it started with a three-run home run in the first inning and Josh Anthony and Will Holland capped off the scoring with back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth.

In between, Brendan Venter scored on an error and Brett Wright hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, Holland had a two-out, two-RBI single in the fifth and Luke Jarvis hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

“Edouard Julien really got us started with that three-run homer in the first,” Thompson said. “Jarvis wound up hitting a two-run home run in the biggest part of the ballpark. Our game ball goes to our entire offense because I thought it was relentless.”

Auburn totaled 15 hits including five for extra bases and at least one hit by all nine starters. Venter and Anthony had three hits apiece with Venter scoring three runs and Anthony driving in one. Holland was 2-of-6 with three RBI, Wright 2-of-5 with one RBI, Julien 1-of-4 with three RBI and Jarvis 1-of-5 with two RBI.

“This win was huge for us,” Holland said. “We got a lot of hits tonight, in big situations as well.”

Cody Greenhill (3-1) earned the win holding Florida to two runs on six hits in 5.0 innings out of the bullpen. The freshman right-hander struck out three and walked two on 81 pitches.

“I had to grind it out,” Greenhill said. “Was it the sixth when they got two runs? I just came off the attack. I told Coach Smith that I did, and after that I just got back in my bull mentality.

“The bull mentality is, I’m not going to back down from anybody. I’m just going to throw strikes and attack you.”

Freshman starter Tanner Burns allowed three runs on three hits in 4.0 innings including back-to-back solo home runs by Nick Horvath and Deacon Liput in the third. He struck out six and issued two walks.

“These two freshman, Burns and Greenhill, are about as competitive as I’ve been around at this young of an age,” Thompson said. “They’ve still got to continue to refine, get more efficient.”

Kowar (7-2) lost for only the second time this season a day after Brady Singer held Auburn to a run on four hits in the opening game of the series.

The rubber game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.