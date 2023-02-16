With the win and three games remaining, the Tigers clinched their first regular season without a losing record since 2019.

"I think that’s just a start," said coach Johnnie Harris. "We’re building and I still think the best is yet to come."

The Tigers entered Thursday's contest 0-16 all-time against the Aggies, but finally found the win column with a 65-55 victory from Neville Arena. It snaps a three-game skid for Auburn, which moves to 14-11 this season and 4-9 in the SEC.

Four Auburn players took control of the scoring effort, as Aicha Coulibaly, Sania Wells, Honesty Scott-Grayson and Kharyssa Richardson scored 55 of Auburn's 65 points. Coulibaly led the team with 18 points, followed by Wells with 13, while Scott-Grayson and Richardson both had 12.

Both teams shot at least 40% from the field in the first half, keeping each other in check and preventing either team from grabbing control early. Auburn led after one quarter, but Texas A&M outscored the Tigers by five in the second to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.

The Texas A&M lead grew to as many as eight in the third, but Auburn battled back using a 10-2 run to tie the game at 41. Once in the fourth quarter, with the game still close, Auburn closed out the game at an unlikely place — the free-throw line.

Despite shooting 6-of-14 from the line in the first three quarters, Auburn made 12-of-16 free-throws in the final minutes to pull away. Wells made a majority of them, going 10-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter.

"I expect that from Sania and she knows I have confidence in her," Harris said. "She has that experience running our team, holding the ball, getting a good shot every time and then once they have to foul, she’s been really good for me in the past so I was really comfortable."

Auburn hits the road over the weekend for its next game, facing Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT Sunday morning.