Big innings by Arkansas hurt Auburn again as the Razorbacks completed a sweep of the Tigers with a 5-0 victory on Sunday in Fayetteville.
With two out and no one on in the bottom of the third, a double by the leadoff hitter Tavian Josenberger followed by Peyton Stovall getting hit by a Konner Copeland pitch, sent Jared Wegner to the plate. The left-fielder took advantage, knocking a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.
Arkansas struck again in the fourth as a Harold Coll single scored Jace Bohrofen and Kendall Digs to extend the lead to five.
The Tigers threatened in the top of the 2nd as Justin Kirby earned a bases-loaded walk. He proceeded to steal second and third base, but Gavin Miller left him stranded by striking out to end the frame.
In the seventh, back-to-back singles by Ike Irish and Bryson Ware put runners on 1st and 2nd with one out, but Kirby hit an infield fly, and Chris Stanfield grounded into a fielder's choice.
Copeland (1-0) took the loss for the Tigers. The southpaw allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings. Cody Adcock (2-1) earned the win for Arkansas.
Auburn (13-6-1, 0-3) travels to Montgomery on Tuesday to battle South Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Ct.