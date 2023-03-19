Big innings by Arkansas hurt Auburn again as the Razorbacks completed a sweep of the Tigers with a 5-0 victory on Sunday in Fayetteville.

With two out and no one on in the bottom of the third, a double by the leadoff hitter Tavian Josenberger followed by Peyton Stovall getting hit by a Konner Copeland pitch, sent Jared Wegner to the plate. The left-fielder took advantage, knocking a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas struck again in the fourth as a Harold Coll single scored Jace Bohrofen and Kendall Digs to extend the lead to five.