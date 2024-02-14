Auburn recorded five hits and 11 walks to claim its second victory of the season.

Facing Wichita State in its first game of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the Tigers won 8-6 over the Shockers after blowing a five-run lead in the seventh inning.

It took an extra inning, but Auburn pulled it out.

Before recording a pair of singles in the eighth inning, Auburn only had three hits in the game — all of which came in the second inning.

It started with DePaul transfer Anna Wohlers, who led off the inning by dropping one into center field. Makayla Packer then walked before Skylar Elkins and Rose Roach each recorded RBI base hits in back-to-back at bats.

The Tigers then went five innings without recording another hit, yet scored four runs. All four runs came in the fourth inning, where Auburn used a collection of five walks and two batters hit by pitches to push the runs across the plate.

Aside from giving up a solo home run in the third, Maddie Penta had another strong outing and departed the game after five innings with a five run lead. Unfortunately for Auburn, the lead was erased in the seventh.

Sophomore Emmah Rolfe gave up two singles and hit a batter before giving up a grand slam, as Wichita State brought it back to a one-run game. With their backs against the wall, Penta returned to the circle in a relief role to get the final out.

Instead, Wichita State got a baserunner on via an error. Two wild pitches later, the tying run scored and sent the game to extras.

Roach tallied her third RBI of the game on a groundout to put the Tigers back in front in the eighth, while Nelia Peralta's two-out single also scored an insurance run. With her third RBI of the game, it set a new career-high for RBI in a game by Roach.

Penta came back in for the eighth and sat down the Shockers in order to close out the game and grab a win. Auburn's back in action Thursday with a doubleheader, beginning at noon CST against UC Davis.