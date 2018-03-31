OXFORD, Miss. | Auburn softball clinched its third consecutive SEC series win Saturday, defeating Ole Miss 5-1. The victory represents the Tigers’ seventh consecutive SEC win.

Auburn tallied eight hits Saturday — its most in league play this season since the opener against LSU, which went 13 innings.

“Well, that’s the game. We talk about it all the time, put the ball in play and we have a chance,” coach Mickey Dean said. “The other team made some mistakes and we are limiting our mistakes.”

Leading the way at the plate were Victoria Draper and Casey McCrackin, who finished with two hits apiece.

Draper was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and stole her 36th base of the season. McCrackin finished 2-for-3 with a RBI and a double. The junior from Pensacola, Fla., extended her on-base streak to 12 games — the longest streak of her career.

The Tigers got the scoring started in the third inning as they put up a 3-spot on two hits while taking advantage of two Rebel errors. Morgan Podany singled to lead off the frame. Draper then scored Podany on a slow roller back to the pitcher that forced an errant throw and allowed the senior to advance all the way to third. Moments later, McCrackin singled up the middle to bring her home.

Alyssa Rivera plated the final run of the inning on a RBI groundout to score Courtney Shea.

Auburn added two more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Veach and a RBI single by Rivera, her second on the game, to bring the score to 5-0.

Makayla Martin (13-3) went the distance for the sixth time this season to pick up the win. The junior from San Diego, Calif., allowed seven hits, but just one run, while striking out two batters.

“Today was probably the best I’ve thrown my changeup the whole time I’ve been at Auburn,” Martin said. “I’m glad that it was working, because my drop wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be, so being able to change speeds really set their hitters off balance.”

The series finale between Auburn and Ole Miss is slated for a 1 p.m. CDT Sunday.