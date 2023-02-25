AUBURN | Three big innings were more than enough as No. 17 Auburn rallied for a 12-6 win over USC Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. The Tigers improve to 5-1 with the series-clinching win behind 3-RBI performances by both Bryson Ware and Cooper McMurray. “I thought what was huge today was once we had the 5-spot, we went back out on defense and put up a zero,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And maybe the deciding piece for me was when they scored three runs … we came back and scored four.

McMurray (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“Our guys kept punching and we got a goose egg when we needed it.” Trailing 3-0, Auburn tied the game in the fourth inning on RBI-singles by Ware, McMurray and Brody Moss. The Tigers took an 8-3 lead in the sixth on a USC throwing error, an RBI-single by Moss, a 2-RBI single by Cole Foster and an RBI-single by Ike Irish. After USC closed within 8-6, AU erupted for four more in the eighth on 2-run home runs by Ware and McMurray. “All week we talked about being process-oriented and making everything simple and that’s what I tried to do today,” said McMurray. “Just keep my front hip in, kind of focus with my hands and let the bat do the work for me.” John Armstrong (2-0) earned his second win in as many days allowing three runs on one hit and three walks in 1.2 innings. It was a similar story for Will Cannon, who earned his second save in as many days holding USC scoreless over the final 1.2 innings. AU starter Christian Herberholz allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out four and issued one walk. Tommy Vail followed with 1.2 scoreless innings.