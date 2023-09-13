Thorne, who has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, is 11th in the SEC with a 150.45 QBR.

“I think we’ve got to decide who is the guy,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I’ve said and I mean this, Robby needs his touches. But the shuffling in and out is not, I don’t think, healthy for anyone. Exactly what that looks like, we’re still learning.”

Ashford was a red zone standout in Week 1 rushing for 51 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Saturday night at Cal was a different story as he rushed for just eight yards on four carries and was 1 of 3 passes for 0 yards.

“Everyone in this building understands that you’ve got to earn the right to maintain your playing time. That’s every position, it’s not just quarterback,” said Freeze. “And I think as we move into these next few weeks, the picture will become clearer. I think Payton gives us the best chance to run the entire offense. Hopefully he’ll start taking hold of that and showing that and proving that.

“At the same time, Holden and Robby are sort of nipping at his heels and wanting their chance too. I think these next few weeks, it will play out to where we kind of know where we are for sure.”

Freeze also pointed out that the problems with Auburn’s passing offense, which currently ranks 123rd nationally averaging 148.5 yards per game, is not entirely on the quarterbacks.

"Our receivers have got to improve running their correct routes at the correct depth so the timing is right,” he said. “There’s just a lot of work to be done. Hopefully, we’re improving on that this week and we see a better product in the passing game this Saturday.”

Auburn (2-0) hosts Samford Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.