Florida ace Kelly Barnhill was unhittable Friday night.

Saturday was a different story.

The Tigers gained a measure of revenge against the Gators during Game Two of their weekend series when Casey McCrackin drove home the winning run during the 10th inning. That swing allowed Makenna Dowell to score from third base and yielded Auburn a 2-1 victory.

Barnhill, who threw a no-hitter Friday, took the loss.

The win snapped an ugly, four-game skid for the Tigers, who'd been outscored 28-3 during that period. That included a 7-0 loss Friday night.

Chardonnay Harris was outstanding in the circle. The Auburn sophomore set a career high with 17 strikeouts and gave her team myriad opportunities by keeping Florida at bay. The Gators struck first with a run during the top of the six inning, but Kendall Veach evened the score with a solo shot off UF starter Elizabeth Hightower.

Florida appeared to be on the verge of victory during the 10th inning when it loaded the bases. Still, Harris coaxed a groundout to end the threat. Auburn, perhaps energized by its own disaster avoidance, opened the bottom of the 10th with consecutive singles.

That set the stage for McCrackin, who came through with a sac fly to deep center field.

The series concludes Sunday beginning at noon CDT. The game will be televised by ESPN.

