Tigers stay alive with run rule win

Facing elimination after dropping the first game of the Tallahassee Regional, Auburn used two big innings to take care of business and win 11-3 in five innings against Robert Morris. It will play this evening in another elimination game against South Florida.

The Tigers run-ruled the Colonials to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn softball did what it needed to against Robert Morris.

Robert Morris jumped in front 1-0 in the first inning, but Auburn responded with a five-spot in the second inning. All five runs in the inning were scored with two outs.

Freshman AnnaLea Adams singled in the Tigers' first run, while back-to-back triples from KK McCrary and Anna Wohlers put the other runs on the board.

The Colonials responded with lead off home runs in the bottom of the second and the bottom of the third to make it 5-3, before the Tigers broke it open in the top of the fifth with six additional runs.

It was a busy fifth inning for Auburn, which got underway with an Amelia Lech solo home run. It was Lech's third home run of the regional after homering twice against South Florida Friday. Lech entered the regional with just two home runs on the season.

Later in the inning, Nelia Peralta recorded an RBI single and AnnaLea Adams knocked in Peralta as part of her two-run home run. Rose Roach singled in the Tigers' 10th run and the 11th crossed the plate on a Robert Morris error.

SJ Geurin closed things out as part of a three-inning relief appearance of Malayna Tamborra, who was charged with all three runs. Geurin gave up three hits in her scoreless outing while striking out two.

Auburn and South Florida will face off in an elimination game Saturday evening, with the winner taking on Florida State Sunday.