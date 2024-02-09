Tigers split doubleheader
Auburn opened its 2024 campaign Friday.
The Tigers started the day with a loss against No. 23 Virginia Tech before bouncing back with a win over Belmont. It was the first two games of five total that Auburn will play over the weekend.
Game 1, Virginia Tech (L 8-1)
This wasn't the blowout it appears to be. Auburn and Virginia Tech went into extra innings tied at one before the Hokies' offense went on a tear to end it.
"We didn't have any hits with runners on base in scoring position, none," said head coach Mickey Dean. "You can’t win ball games like that and we know that, we talked about it.
With Maryland transfer Amelia Lech's home run the lone offensive highlight, a seven-run eighth inning by Virginia Tech downed the Tigers' chances at starting off the year with a win.
Maddie Penta got the start for Auburn and went seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight. She gave up back-to-back hits to start the eighth, soon replaced by Shelby Lowe.
A costly defensive error and a string of well-timed hits — including a grand slam — followed suit and the Hokies took the win.
Game 2, Belmont (W 6-1)
Things went better for Auburn in game two of the doubleheader.
The Tigers' offense got going right away, with a leadoff home run by KK McCrary in the bottom of the first.
"I thought it was a double so I kinda took off out of the box," McCrary said. "I’m not good enough to pimp it yet."
Belmont answered in the second, but a double by Anna Wohlers, a fielding error and a sac fly by McCrary in the bottom of the frame put Auburn back in front 2-1.
Auburn added two runs in the third, off a rally that started after Icess Tresvik smashed a leadoff double. The Tigers used three walks and a hit by pitch to push the runs across and Tresvik finished the day with four hits across the two games.
"I’ve been really putting in extra work on my hitting," Tresvik said. "Virginia Tech, my last at bat, I kinda got a little too anxious. My last two at bats, I’m kinda hitting it hard, just right to them. I need to lift a little bit more so it will go over the fence."
Two more runs crossed in the fifth courtesy a two-out double by Skylar Elkins, as Lowe, Annabelle Widra and freshman Malayna Tamborra wrapped things up in the circle with five scoreless frames of relief.
"That was the biggest difference, we hit the ball with runners on base," Dean said.