Auburn opened its 2024 campaign Friday. The Tigers started the day with a loss against No. 23 Virginia Tech before bouncing back with a win over Belmont. It was the first two games of five total that Auburn will play over the weekend.

Auburn split its Friday doubleheader. (Auburn Athletics)

Game 1, Virginia Tech (L 8-1) This wasn't the blowout it appears to be. Auburn and Virginia Tech went into extra innings tied at one before the Hokies' offense went on a tear to end it. "We didn't have any hits with runners on base in scoring position, none," said head coach Mickey Dean. "You can’t win ball games like that and we know that, we talked about it. With Maryland transfer Amelia Lech's home run the lone offensive highlight, a seven-run eighth inning by Virginia Tech downed the Tigers' chances at starting off the year with a win. Maddie Penta got the start for Auburn and went seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight. She gave up back-to-back hits to start the eighth, soon replaced by Shelby Lowe. A costly defensive error and a string of well-timed hits — including a grand slam — followed suit and the Hokies took the win.