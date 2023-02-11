Auburn couldn't quite get a second consecutive sweep. The Tigers split their doubleheader on day two of the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, Saturday. Auburn dropped Game 1 to Pittsburgh 8-7, before bouncing back with a shutout of Indiana 9-0. With one game remaining in the tournament, Auburn's now 3-1 on the season.

Annabelle Widra (66) pitches for Auburn. (Jacob Taylor | Auburn Athletics)

GAME 1 (Pittsburgh, L 8-7) Auburn fell behind after one inning, as Pittsburgh scored a run on a passed ball. It wasn't too long before the Tigers claimed their first lead, scoring two runs in the top of the second. Unfortunately, the bottom half of the inning was one to forget for Auburn. The Panthers not only reclaimed the lead, but did so with authority. Pittsburgh scored seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, while Auburn's Icess Tresvik and freshman Emmah Rolfe were rattled in the circle. It put the Tigers in an 8-2 hole early. Auburn scored two runs in the third, from Nelia Peralta's RBI triple and Lindsey Garcia's sacrifice fly. Three more runs crossed the plate in the fourth, off Millie Roberts' RBI single and Bri Ellis' two-run double. It brought the deficit to one run, but with three innings to work with, the Tigers couldn't plate another run and lost their first game of the season.

Game 2 (Indiana, W 9-0) With Maddie Penta in the circle for Auburn, Indiana struggled to find any rhythm at the plate. The Hoosiers only had two hits over Penta's six innings of work, where she struck out 11 and walked one. Shelby Lowe pitched a scoreless seventh to wrap up the shutout. Peralta led off with a triple in the bottom of the first and scored on an Ellis sacrifice fly to put Auburn up 1-0. Auburn scored three runs in the fourth, courtesy a KK McCrary RBI single and a two-run homer by Annabelle Widra. Leading 4-0 heading into the seventh inning, the Tigers doubled their score and then some in the final inning, with a five-run frame. Jessie Blaine, Garcia and McCrary all recorded RBI base hits in the seventh. McCrary led the team with three RBI in the win, going 2-for-4 at the plate.