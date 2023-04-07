Auburn split the series despite 10 total pitchers combining for 25 walks. TAMU hit into six double plays and stranded 22 base runners.

The Tigers won game won 10-9 Friday before falling 12-6 in the nightcap at Plainsman Park. AU falls to 19-12-1 overall and 4-8 in the SEC after losing Thursday night’s opener 9-5.

“We’re pretty fortunate to win a ballgame today with 25 walks. And there was a plethora more disadvantaged counts,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I’ve taken a different stance this week and really tried to look under the hood. That’s part of my responsibility and it’s absolutely porous and not good enough. Not up to the standard to be competitive in the SEC where we stand today.

"As opposed to woe is me, moving forward we’ll be talking about, ‘What is one thing that you can do to get things better?’ And start from there. I think they know you’re supposed to throw strikes. We’ve got to start making some strides quickly.”

AU starter Tommy Sheehan (0-1) took the loss in the game two allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in 0.2 innings. Trevor Horne allowed four runs in 1.0 inning, Hayden Murphy three runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings, Drew Nelson no runs in 2.1 innings and Zach Crotchfelt one run in 2.0 innings.

The Tigers turned three double plays in game two including two 9-3’s by left fielder Bobby Peirce.

AU scored two runs in the first an RBI single by Bryson Ware and sacrifice fly by Cooper McMurray, and four in the third as Peirce scored on a wild pitch, Murray had an RBI groundout, Kason Howell doubled home a run and Chris Stanfield singled home another.

Stanfield threw out the potential tying run at home from left field in the ninth to preserve the win in game one.

The Tigers held on despite five pitchers combining for 13 walks. TAMU hit into three double plays and stranded 12 base runners.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, Auburn answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, all with two outs. McMurray hit a 3-run home run followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Stanfield and Carter Wright.

The Tigers extended their lead to 8-3 in the third as Howell led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch, Stanfield hit an RBI double and Wright a sacrifice fly.

The Aggies added two in the fourth before McMurray led off the fifth with a solo home run to put AU up 9-5. TAMU scored two more in the sixth but Cole Foster answered with an RBI double in bottom of inning to make it 10-7.

The Aggies scored two in the ninth but Parker Carlson retired the final batter on a line-out to left field to earn his first-career save.

AU starter Tommy Vail allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. Christian Herberholz allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 2.1 innings and John Armstrong (6-1) earned the win allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in 2.1 innings.

Ware, Stanfield and Howell combined for three hits in the two games. Stanfield drive in three. McMurray was 2 of 6 with six RBI.

Auburn plays at Georgia Tech Tuesday night at 5 p.m. CT and returns to conference play with a three-game series at Alabama beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.