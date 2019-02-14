Auburn (4-2) opened the Plainsman Invitational Thursday night with an 11-0 win over the UAB Blazers at Jane B. Moore Field.

“We want to be consistent,” head coach Mickey Dean said. “Don’t let the moment be too big and don’t be too big for the moment. That’s something we emphasize. We want to be a great hitting team.”

The Tigers used leadoff hits in all four of their plate appearances to collect nine runs and 11 hits. Auburn collected five doubles from Taylon Snow, Tannon Snow, Alyssa Rivera, Kendall Veach and Justus Perry.

The Tigers blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth behind six runs on six hits. Veach started things off with a double to deep center. After Carmyn Greenwood was hit by a pitch, Perry ripped her first double of the season to plate the pair. Auburn added doubles from the Snow sisters to push Auburn's advantage to nine runs.

Senior Makayla Martin (2-1, 0.82) was dominant in the circle for Auburn. The San Diego, Ca., native allowed just one hit with no walks and picked up seven strikeouts. Martin earned her 25th career complete game in addition to her 13th career shutout.

“It’s key to bounce back from the two losses last weekend,” said Martin. “It really shows our maturity and the growth that we’ve developed over the fall and the season. It shows that we aren’t going to give up.”

Auburn will return to action on Friday when the Tigers play host to Furman at Jane B. Moore Field at 6 p.m. CST.