“The guys came out ready to play, offense ready to play,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We set the stage and that’s what you’re supposed to do and allowed Cooper McMurray to get a big swing off. Through five innings today, that was about as good as this group has played together.

The 14th-ranked Tigers batted around in three of the first four innings in a 19-8 run-rule win over Wichita State Saturday afternoon in the Jax College Baseball Classic at 121 Financial Ballpark.

“It was a good win against a traditional powerhouse.”

Auburn improves to 6-0 on the season.

McMurray got the scoring started with a grand slam well over the right field wall on the first pitch he saw in the first inning. AU scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third, fourth and sixth.

“I was just looking for a fastball over the plate and thankfully he left one over the middle pretty good and I was able to put a good swing on it,” McMurray told the Auburn Network. “It’s an awesome feeling, but whatever helps the team. If that helps the team, me doing that, I’ll gladly do it all year long.”

McMurray finished 2 of 2 with two runs scored and six RBI. Bobby Peirce was 2 of 4 with three runs scored and three RBI including a two-run home run in the second.

Deric Fabian was 1 of 3 including a bases-loaded double in the sixth to drive home three. Chris Stanfield had two RBI, and Cooper Weiss, Ike Irish and Cade Belyeu drove in one run apiece.

The Tigers totaled 10 hits and 16 walks against eight Shocker pitchers over seven innings.

AU starter Joseph Gonzalez (2-0) earned the win allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in 4.0 innings. He struck out two on 70 pitches.

Freshman Konner Keplinger gave up three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings and Zach Crotchfelt two runs on three hits in 1.1 innings, before Hayden Murphy came on to get the final three outs in the seventh.

The Classic concludes Sunday with Auburn playing No. 10 Virginia at 3 p.m. CT.