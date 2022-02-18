Tigers shutout in opener

“I was disappointed in our approaches not being able to show up the way they have in preparation,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We just got to get some of these guys linking up offensively. I still think it’s going to be a good offense. I don’t think one game or a season-opener shakes that up.”

The Sooners scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth to beat the Tigers 3-0 in the season opener at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma finally got its bats going in the seventh inning. Auburn never did.

Hayden Mullins (0-1) took the loss allowing three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter in 2.0 innings. He gave up a two-out, two-run home run to Peyton Graham in the seventh and another run after a leadoff walk in the eighth.

Auburn managed just three hits including doubles by Sonny DiChiara in the second and seventh innings. The Samford transfer also hit two deep fly outs to centerfield.

Auburn starter Tommy Sheehan didn’t allow a run in his 1.0 inning of work. On a limited pitch count returning from partial Tommy John surgery, Sheehan gave up a walk and a hit on 33 pitches.

Jordan Armstrong followed Sheehan and threw 4.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He allowed one hit and two walks on 64 pitches. John Armstrong retired the final three batters of the eighth.

“I thought the Armstrongs, Jordan and John, two new pitchers in our program, are going to be able to do something for us,” Thompson said. “Outside of that seventh inning, I thought we handled it pretty good on the mound.”

The Tigers will play No. 12 Texas Tech Saturday at 3 p.m. CT and Kansas State Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Both games will be on FloBaseball.