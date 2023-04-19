Auburn used its power to take care of Jacksonville State Wednesday. Using two home runs as the only source of offense, the Tigers' shut out the Gamecocks 3-0, as three Auburn pitchers shared the duties of keeping Jacksonville State off the board. All three found success in doing so, with neither pitcher giving up more than two hits in their multiple innings pitched. "They did a good job. We stayed ahead the whole game, made them hit our pitches, played really great defense behind them, so that's what the game's all about," said coach Mickey Dean.

Shelby Lowe pitched two scoreless innings Wednesday. (Auburn Athletics)

Nelia Peralta worked a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, but the next two batters failed to move Peralta up on the base path. It didn't matter, as Bri Ellis knocked her 11th home run of the year out to left center with two outs to put Auburn up 2-0. "I always love to score for Maddie (Penta)," Ellis said. "I know she goes out there and pitches her heart out. It was really nice to finally get a hold of one and put some runs on the board." The Tigers added another run in the fifth, via Icess Tresvik. On a full count, Tresvik launched her seventh home run of the season, a laser to left field that got out in a hurry. "I was just looking for something I can drive, stay patient," Tresvik said. "She threw an inside pitch to me and that's kinda like my favorite pitch to hit right now, so I took that opportunity and hit it over."

