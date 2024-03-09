It's a combination that's plagued Auburn to begins its SEC slate, as the Tigers dropped their Saturday game to Missouri 5-0. Auburn's now lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, with Missouri getting a chance to sweep Sunday.

Auburn was in a hole from the start.

Missouri's first two batters in the first reached via hits, with one run scoring on a wild pitch before Auburn recorded an out. That was all Missouri needed, but the No. 12 team in the country poured it on in the second inning, with help from some Auburn miscues.

Icess Tresvik lost a ball in the sun, allowing Missouri's Katie Chester to reach second base with one out. The next batter, Madison Walker, reached on a fielding error by Rose Roach. It put runners on the corners for Chantice Phillips, who knocked them in on one swing with her three-run home run.

Missouri had two more hits in the inning to make it 5-0.

Despite a rough start by Annabelle Widra in the circle, it was an encouraging relief appearance by Shelby Lowe. The lefty tossed 3.2 shut out innings, giving up just one hit while striking out two.

However, without any run support, Auburn stood no chance at making a comeback effort and will look to avoid a sweep tomorrow. First pitch for the series finale is set for noon CST.