AuburnSports - Tigers show resilience in OT victory over St. Joe's

Tigers show resilience in OT victory over St. Joe's
Bruce Pearl went into the season knowing his young team had some lessons to learn, against St. Joe's, they learned several lessons in a 96-91 victory.
Just as Auburn looked to pull away with the game, leading by 11 midway through the second half, St. Joe’s battled back.
With 3:54 remaining, Auburn’s lead was gone and with 1:01 they were trailing.
The hero of the game for Auburn, Jaylin Williams, helped send Auburn to overtime and ultimately was a big reason the Tigers came away victorious.
In overtime, it was Williams and Justin Powell who helped lead the charge for the Tigers, as those two combined for eight of Auburn's 12 overtime points.
The game showcased that, while young, this team is tough.
“A lot of toughness from us,” Williams said. “This is our first game. We’re going to get back to the hotel and watch film right away and learn from it. All the bad stuff that happened, we’re just going to look forward and get ready for Gonzaga tomorrow. We got to earn one tomorrow.”
In his first career start, Williams had a double-double and ended the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Outside of Williams, it was a balanced attack offensively for Auburn with five different Tigers scoring in double-digits.
Freshman point guard Powell came up big for Auburn down the stretch, ending the game with 17 points including a pair of clutch overtime free throws. Powell also added seven rebounds.
“It’s a good win for this young team,” Pearl said after the game.
In a game filled with toughness and making the extra effort, Auburn was consistently making the extra effort on the glass. The Tigers outrebounded the Hawks 56-39, with 21 of those being offensive rebounds.
“Yes, for sure, rebounding was key,” Williams said. “A big key in the game. Even, like, we could have even did much bigger in rebounding. We gave up a lot, a few offensive rebounds for the other team. We could have had more rebounds than what we did.”
Auburn struggled to get things going early in the game, with four turnovers in the first four minutes, but a 10-0 run helped them settle in and take the lead.
The balanced attack offensively continued throughout the first half, as did the Auburn lead, with the team going into halftime leading 44-36.
St. Joe’s came out swinging in the second half, though, connecting on four of their first six 3-pointers, and bringing the game within two.
Just as the Hawks looked to tie up the game and take the lead, a Dylan Cardwell rebound led to a 4-point swing in Auburn’s favor. Jaylin Williams connected on a layup and was fouled, he missed the free throw, but several offensive rebounds followed by a bucket gave Auburn some cushion.
Powell helped push the Tigers’ lead to 11, but St. Joe’s refused to go away, keeping themselves in the game with strong 3-point shooting throughout.
The Tigers slowly saw their lead dwindle as St. Joe’s eventually tied the game at 75 with 3:54 remaining.
Then, with 1:01 remaining, Taylor Funk put-back a missed free throw to give St. Joe’s the lead.
St. Joe’s was unable to hit a game-winning 3-pointer and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, Auburn outscored St. Joe’s 12-7 in the extra period.
After a chaotic week for Auburn basketball with a self-imposed postseason ban and news of Sharife Cooper’s eligibility under review, the Tigers felt good about the win.
“It was a great win for us,” Williams said. “You know cause we’re a young team, St. Joe’s is more experienced and, like, they have older guys on their team.”
Auburn has a quick turnaround, with its next game Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST against No. 1 Gonzaga.
STATS:
Tyrell Jones: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Allen Flanigan: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Devan Cambridge: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
Stretch Akingbola: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks
Chris Moore: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
JT Thor: 7 points, 1 rebound
Jamal Johnson: 4 points, 1 assist
Dylan Cardwell: 0 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists