AuburnSports - Tigers show resilience in OT victory over St. Joe's

Bruce Pearl went into the season knowing his young team had some lessons to learn, against St. Joe's, they learned several lessons in a 96-91 victory.

Just as Auburn looked to pull away with the game, leading by 11 midway through the second half, St. Joe’s battled back.

With 3:54 remaining, Auburn’s lead was gone and with 1:01 they were trailing.

The hero of the game for Auburn, Jaylin Williams, helped send Auburn to overtime and ultimately was a big reason the Tigers came away victorious.

In overtime, it was Williams and Justin Powell who helped lead the charge for the Tigers, as those two combined for eight of Auburn's 12 overtime points.

The game showcased that, while young, this team is tough.

“A lot of toughness from us,” Williams said. “This is our first game. We’re going to get back to the hotel and watch film right away and learn from it. All the bad stuff that happened, we’re just going to look forward and get ready for Gonzaga tomorrow. We got to earn one tomorrow.”

In his first career start, Williams had a double-double and ended the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Outside of Williams, it was a balanced attack offensively for Auburn with five different Tigers scoring in double-digits.