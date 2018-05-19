A season of big expectations ended with a whimper for Auburn Saturday night.

The Tigers lost their elimination game to Jacksonville State by a score of 3-2 and now are out of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Mickey Dean's first season on the Plains ended with a 41-17 record, which can be viewed both as a reasonable outcome or a disappointing yield for a team that had two of the best pitchers around.

This loss to JSU wasn't an outlier in terms of how it unfolded. Auburn, a team that struggled to score runs throughout the season, struggled to score runs against Gamecocks ace Alexus Jimmerson Saturday night. The Tigers managed just six hits against the left-hander and only once notched more than one hit in the same inning.

That's no way to win an elimination game.

“Just too many wasted at-bats in the beginning of the game,” Dean said. “I’m not sure how many runners we left on base, but we just didn’t have good at-bats, to be quite honest. And not taking anything away from that young lady (Jimmerson). She battled, she did her job. But we didn’t take advantage of things.”

Alyssa Rivera's solo homer during the sixth inning gave Auburn a 2-1 lead and hope that one run would be enough for Martin. Yet she allowed a walk and a single to open JSU's half of the sixth inning before conceding the coup de grace — a two-run double that left Auburn jaws agape.

A one-run lead quickly morphed into a one-run deficit. And one run to this team is a lot.

Outfielder Victoria Draper, in her final college game, worked her way to second base with two outs. However, freshman infielder Taylon Snow grounded out to end the modest rally and JSU rushed the field to celebrate its first win against Auburn in more than a decade.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were left to wonder what might have been.