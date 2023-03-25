Georgia run-ruled AU 24-7 to salvage a game in the series after AU rallied to win the first two. AU falls to 16-7-1 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.

After battling back from a 6-run deficit to trail 8-7, Tiger hurlers allowed 16 runs on eight hits, six walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches in the eighth inning.

“We got down 8-2 and I was so excited our guys made it 8-7,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We wound up every pitcher on the 27-man roster went. We needed some new pieces to kind of bridge us or help us finish and was not able to do that. Not close.”

The Bulldogs led 5-0 before Auburn crawled back with an RBI single by Justin Kirby in the third and an RBI single by Caden Green in the fourth.

UGA stretched its lead to 8-2 in the fifth before AU answered in the bottom of the inning as pinch-hitter Cooper McMurray drove home two with a two-out double to right field.

The Tigers cut the lead to one in the sixth on Bryson Ware’s 3-run home run over the left-centerfield wall, his 11th of the season.

AU starter Zach Crotchfelt (0-2) took the loss allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and one walk in 2.1 innings. Christian Herberholz allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits in 2.0 innings and Parker Carlson one run in 1.2 innings.

Trevor Horne allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in 0.1 innings, Cameron Keshock seven runs on four hits without recording an out and Chase Isbell three runs on one hits in two walks in 0.2 innings.

“Thankful to win the series,” said Thompson. “We have to continue to grow. My positives today were Ike Irish got to catch for the very first time and McMurray got on the field at first base. Bobby got through three games at DH. I think we’re closer to as strong as we can get our lineup going into Florida.”

Auburn hosts North Alabama Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers return to SEC play at Florida next weekend beginning Friday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.