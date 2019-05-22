HOOVER | Injuries and fatigue have hit Auburn’s pitching staff pretty hard this season and it showed Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the SEC Tournament. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt pounded out 16 hits off seven Tigers pitchers, run ruling AU 11-1 in eight innings at the Hoover Met. Auburn, 33-24, falls into the loser’s bracket and will play the loser of tonight’s game between LSU and Mississippi State in an elimination game Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. CT. “Hard to put a positive on today’s game,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "Pitching-wise that was exactly our plan to keep trying to make sure they saw somebody different each and every time. We did get a double play the first two innings and we did surrender a run with two strikes, just didn’t execute a pitch and that’s a credit to them. “I thought the four-run inning in the third really distanced the ballgame. I came to ballpark, and I know our players did, excited about a contest to be right in the middle of it.”

Holland continues to swing a hot bat for Auburn. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)

Auburn used three pitchers through the first 2.1 innings before Richard Fitts came in to throw the next 4.0 innings. The freshman right-hander held the Commodores to three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. “We’re kind of searching back there, searching for the next pieces,” Thompson said. “There’s no doubt we feel like Fitts is a bullpen piece. He was met with a double in the left-centerfield gap as soon as he got in the ballgame, nonetheless he’s in the seventh inning before he runs out of gas and gets us some distance in the ballgame. He’s done some good work and that was positive for him today.” AU starter Kyle Gray (2-4) took the loss allowing a run in 1.1 innings. Ryan Watson allowed two runs, one earned, in 0.2 innings and Brooks Fuller two runs in 0.1 innings. Vandy led 6-0 after the third inning. Will Morrison faced one batter in the seventh, Peyton Glavine allowed three runs in 0.2 innings and Blake Schilleci two hits in 0.1 innings. Vandy starter Mason Hickman (7-0) held AU to a run on two hits with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings to earn the win. Jake Eder held AU without a hit over the final 2.0 innings.