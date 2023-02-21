“About as good a baseball game that you can play for us at this stage of the season,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We just evaluated pitches so well tonight. Seeing pitches, laying off pitches and then the barrel being in position to have double-digit hits.”

The 17th-ranked Tigers run-ruled North Alabama 13-1 in seven innings behind 15 hits Tuesday night at Toyota Field in Madison, the home of minor league team Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Auburn, which improved to 3-1, jumped on UNA early with six runs in the first inning on four hits, two walks, a hit batter and one error. The offense continued to roll with three runs in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Bobby Peirce was 3 of 4 with a home run and three RBI, Bryson Ware 3 of 3 with a home run and three RBI and Ike Irish 3 of 4 with one RBI.

Peirce had a two-run single in the third and a solo home run over the left field wall in the fifth. Ware's 2-run home run cleared the left field wall in the sixth. He had a sacrifice fly in the first.

"I'm just trying to be an athlete and just get lost in playing the game," Ware told the Auburn Network. "I'm just trying to do all the things that I can for my team and put us in the best position to win."

Cam Hill was 1 of 3 with two RBI while Brody Moss, Ryan Dyal, Kason Howell and Chris Stanfield has one RBI apiece. Stanfield drove in a run in his first college at-bat with a single up the middle.

Cole Foster walked three times and scored three runs.

AU starter Konner Kopeland (1-0) earned the win allowing one run on three hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out six and didn’t issue a walk.

John Armstrong held UNA to a hit in 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and Chase Isbell closed out the game with four strikeouts in the final 2.0 innings.

'That may have been the best outing I've seen (Isbell) throw in his career," said Thompson. "That was nine pitches in the seventh inning. We call that an immaculate inning in baseball."

The trio combined to strike out 12 and not issue a walk. Defensively, AU didn't commit an error.

Auburn is back in action this weekend with a three-game series against USC at Plainsman Park.

The series was originally scheduled to be played in Los Angeles but moved due to expected bad weather. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale at noon.