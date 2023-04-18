The Tigers run-ruled Samford 13-3, scoring six runs in the eighth including a bases-loaded double by Kason Howell to drive in the final three runs of the game.

AUBURN | The bats returned, the walks didn’t and Auburn took care of business Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

“Our first four hitters performed great in those first three at-bats,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Kason got the big hit and we did enough there late. That was a close game throughout until the end.”

Bobby Peirce drove in the first run of the eight with an RBI single and came around to score on a double by Ike Irish. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Justin Kirby walked in the third run before Howell hit a line drive down the left field line to clear the bases.

Hayden Murphy (1-0) earned his first-career win allowing three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk.

Five AU pitchers combined to walk just three batters after totaling 82 walks in the last nine games. It’s the fewest walks since allowing one against North Alabama March 28.

“Just less of the freebies there,” said Thompson. “We started with three freshmen. Murphy got his first win in college and hopefully there’s more. They probably hit us harder. We had some 0-2 counts and those things and Murphy gave up six hits in three innings, but it was a much better way to attack the game and be in the zone more and give us a chance.”

Auburn struck for two runs in the first on an RBI single by Ike Irish and an error by the Samford second baseman allowing Peirce to score from third base.

The Tigers added three more in the third as Cole Foster led off with his fifth home run of the season, Bryson Ware hit an RBI single and Howell walked with the bases loaded.

AU scored a run in the fourth on a Ware RBI single and one in the seventh on Cooper McMurray’s home run that bounced off the roof of the indoor hitting facility beyond the right field fence.