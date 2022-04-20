Tigers rout Owls

Ryan Dyal got the rally started with a walk in the bottom of the third. Blake Rambusch and Kason Howell followed with singles to load the bases for Sonny DiChiara. The slugging first baseman lined a 1-0 pitch from Makenzie Stills to left to score two to put the Tigers on the board. After a lineout by Brooks Carlson, Cam Hill doubled down the left-field line to score Howell.

One day after coming back to beat Alabama State in the bottom of the 9th, the Tigers jumped on Kennesaw State with six runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the seventh to rout the Owls, 14-1.

AUBURN | No ninth-inning rally was necessary for Auburn on Wednesday night.

"That was a really good team win," Carlson said. "I think overall we came in, we got some momentum last night with that big win. I think we did a good job of keeping that momentum coming in today."

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Bobby Peirce brought home DiChiara and advanced Hill to third. Hill scored on a wild pitch before Brody Moore deposited a ball over the wall in left to make it 6-0.

Auburn struck again in the next inning as Carlson hammered a two-run homer over the monster in left to run the advantage to 8-0. Carlson struck again in the sixth with an RBI single to right, scoring later on a Peirce line drive up the middle. The left fielder led the Tigers with four RBIs while Peirce drove in three. DiChiara finished 3-of-5 from the plate while plating two runs.

The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the seventh to make it 14-1.

Konner Copeland (1-0) quieted the Owls’ bats as the sophomore lefty struck out eight over four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Tommy Sheehan hurled two perfect innings in relief, fanning three.

"I think Copeland was the player of the game, him coming out and doing what he did," Carlson said.

Auburn improves to 26-12 (8-7) on the season. The Tigers return to Plainsman Park on Friday for the first of a three-game series against South Carolina.

