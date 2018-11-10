“All three phases helped win that game when the pressure was on the most and that’s really what our team has taken from that,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You could tell Sunday, it felt different from a confidence standpoint. That’s exactly what we needed, that kind of win to help give us some momentum moving forward.”

While that may not be enough to pull off an upset, it’s a big step forward from where the Tigers were four weeks ago after a tough home loss to Tennessee.

AUBURN | Two-straight SEC West wins including a come-from-behind thriller over Texas A&M last week has No. 24 Auburn feeling confident going into Saturday night’s showdown at No. 5 Georgia.

Auburn will need every bit of that confidence and momentum against a Bulldog team that’s already clinched the SEC East title and may need to win out in order to clinch a spot in the four-team college football playoff for a second-straight year.

At 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference, Auburn is trying to work its way up in the bowl pecking order.

“It definitely gives us confidence going forward,” said senior Ryan Davis, who needs two more receptions to become the school’s all-time leader. “It still shows that we still have a lot to play for. Guys haven’t gave up, as you can see. We’re just showing everybody that we are that team that everybody thought we were. We all still believe that as well.

“It’s just all about showing it each and every Saturday. I think this win definitely shows that when Auburn is playing Auburn football, we’re definitely something to be reckoned with.”

Auburn and Georgia split a pair of games last season. In Auburn’s 40-17 win last November, the Tigers held a 237-46 edge in rushing yards. The tables were turned 238-114 in the Bulldogs’ 28-7 win three weeks later in the SEC Championship game. While Auburn’s running game has faltered at times this season, Georgia leads the conference averaging 233.8 yards per game.

Just like last week, Auburn’s defense may be asked to keep AU in the game until the offense can find its groove. Against the Aggies, AU’s offense totaled 149 yards midway through the fourth quarter before exploding for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the final seven minutes.

“I feel like whenever you're in a situation like that and you can find a way to win, it does give you a little bit of confidence moving forward,” said defensive tackle Dontavius Russell. “I think we're in a good spot moving forward because we got that win.”

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.