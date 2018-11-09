AUBURN | Washington’s 2-3 zone wasn’t much of a matchup problem for No. 11 Auburn. The Tigers opened up a big early lead behind eight first-half 3-pointers and cruised to an 88-66 win over the 25th-ranked Huskies Friday night at Auburn Arena. “I feel like we made some tough shots,” senior guard Bryce Brown said. “That was one of the things that he said we were going to have to do coming into this game, because they're long, they're a very long team. “So I feel like we hit some tough 3s to start this game, which kind of opened the game up for us. That allowed us to get some drives and for Chuma (Okeke) to get downhill. Samir (Doughty) did a great job attacking in the paint to find others.”

Okeke is averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in Auburn's first two games. Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com

The Tigers held a huge 41-24 rebounding advantage and scored 30 points off of 18 Washington turnovers. AU had 19 offensive rebounds, scoring 22 second-chance points, and committed just 11 turnovers. Auburn built a 22-point lead in the first half and used a 16-4 run to start the second to go up by 30. “The key is we didn’t turn the ball over as much as they typically turn people over,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought our spacing was good. Jared Harper and J’Von McCormick got us in a good tempo. You can’t run crazy with these guys because if you do, they’re such good athletes and they get out in transition. “Even though Washington shot 56 percent, which is high, the fact that we turned them over 18 times and they only scored 66 points — I thought our defense was really good.” Four Auburn players scored in double-figures led by Okeke with 19. Doughty added 18 points, four assists and four steals. Harper and Brown had 13 points apiece. Harper and Brown combined to shoot just 6-of-22 from the floor but Harper had a team-high five assists and five rebounds, and Brown had two steals. Auburn shot 41.4 percent from the floor and made 12-of-31 3-pointers. “When Jared Harper and Bryce Brown shoot 6-of-22 and you still beat a top 25 team by 20, that’s a good sign. Great balance,” Pearl said. Auburn, which improves to 2-0, returns to action Wednesday night against Mississippi College. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.