"Our game plan was to come out and impose our will and I felt like our team did that," said coach Johnnie Harris. "I felt like they played extremely hard."

The Tigers hosted the First Round contest against Tulane Friday, and came away with a 73-58 victory.

Sometimes, the season-long goal falls short, but another opportunity presents itself. That's exactly what the WNIT is for Auburn. A chance to get better and get right, so that next season, the NCAA Tournament is the standard.

It was the Tigers' first WNIT bid since 2014, and with a young team, any extra playing time is good according to Harris.

"The more you can play, you get extra practices and then you get extra games," Harris said. "Coming into this game we just wanted to continue our season, continue to get better, build on what we started."

The Tigers did just that, with four player scoring in double figures. Honesty Scott-Grayson led the team with 18 points, followed by Kharyssa Richardson's 16 points, Sydney Shaw's 15 points and Aicha Coulibaly's 11 points.

"It’s been a while since I’ve had a postseason," Scott-Grayson said. "I didn’t want to take this for granted. "When I do get the chance and blessed to be in the position that we’re in, I feel like we have no choice but to give it our all and get the job done."

Auburn forced 22 turnovers from Tulane, taking advantage and scoring 22 points off them. It helped the offense outscore the Green Wave in all but one of the four quarters, as the Tigers advance to the second round.

"It’s helping this team grow up. This is what we need," Harris said. "We want to be in postseason play. We want to be in the NCAA Tournament, so this will prepare us to do so going forward."

Auburn will travel to Clemson for the Second Round of the WNIT Monday at 6 p.m. CT.