“We played our game tonight and we didn’t let the environment or their team control what we did.”

“I thought we came out and attacked. We set the tone early and often,” Irish told the Auburn Network. “We came into a road environment against a top program and I think we just attacked early and played Auburn baseball.

Freshman Ike Irish drove in four runs and junior college transfers Will Cannon and Tanner Bauman combined to allow six hits in 8.0 innings as Auburn defeated No. 2 Florida 10-1 Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

The Tigers improve to 18-7-1 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.

Irish hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his third of the season, and drove in two with a double in AU’s six-run second. He finished 2 of 5 with two runs scored.

In his first-career start, Cannon allowed just one run on five hits and three walks in 4.0 innings. He struck out two on a career-high 77 pitches. He stranded seven UF base runners.

Bauman (2-0) earned the win holding UF to one hit with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Chase Isbell threw a scoreless ninth.

“It was a big road test and to get the first one was a big one,” Bauman told the Auburn Network. “When you score eight runs in the first two innings, it makes a pitcher just realize, ‘Hey, let’s go fill up the zone. Let’s go get outs.’

“You don’t worry about trying to be too perfect are doing too much.”

The Gators came into the night averaging 10 runs per game but were held to their lowest run total of the season.

"I just thought we came in and executed the plan we talked about," AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network, "I thought we were focused on the game, not the crowd, which was a great crowd, by the way.

"It was big one, And I just thought as a team, with more than half of our guys being new, their focus was at home plate and around the tenets of the ball game."

After loading the bases with no outs in the second, Caden Green and Cole Foster both drove in a run on back-to-back walks. Irish drove home two more on a ground-rule double over the right-field fence, Bryson Ware drove in another on a groundout and Justin Kirby finished it with a two-out, RBI-single.

The Tigers added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Kason Howell and another in the ninth on Ware’s 13th home run of the season, a solo shot well over the left field wall.

Ware was 2 of 5 with two RBI, Kirby 2 of 4 with one RBI and Bobby Peirce 2 of 5 with a run scored.

The series continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT and Sunday at noon. Both games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.