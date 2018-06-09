“We’re playing our best baseball, especially offensively, putting three games together in the Regional that way. That’s what will be required to beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

GAINESVILLE | After dismantling its three opponents in the Raleigh Regional, Auburn enters this weekend’s Gainesville Super Regional riding a wave of confidence.

Standing in Auburn’s way of its first College World Series appearance since 1997 is No. 1 overall seed Florida. The defending national champion Gators took 2-of-3 from Auburn at home April 26-28 and won the SEC regular season title.

Florida has struggled a little down the stretch, being swept at Mississippi State to end the regular season, losing two-of-three in the SEC Tournament and losing to FAU on the final day of the Gainesville Regional before bouncing back to take the winner-take-all finale.

“I think it will come down to execution,” Thompson said. “Can you keep (Jonathan) India in the ballpark, can we throw the ball down in the strike zone, can we limit innings. When there’s two outs, don’t let four more runs score because of your ability to make one more pitch to get out of the inning.

“We do believe in ourselves. We believe if you’re going to make a run to or through the college world series, you’re going to have to play the biggest, baddest teams out there. This is not a surprise, this is part of the road, part of the agenda.”

It was India that hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Casey Mize in a 3-1 win April 26 that pitted Mize against Brady Singer. The two will have a rematch Saturday, just days after Mize was taken No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft and Singer followed just 17 picks later in the first round.

Auburn bounced back to win game two 11-5 before dropping the rubber game 12-3.