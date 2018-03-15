SAN DIEGO, Calif. — It's been 15 years since Auburn last played for a national title.
That streak ends Friday.
The Tigers spent Thursday inside Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University preparing for their first-round game against College of Charleston. The excitement wasn't lost on coach Bruce Pearl, who spent the last seven years pining for a return to March Madness.
“I was reminiscing with friends and family and counted up the fact that this is my 25th time (in the NCAAs) as a manager or a student assistant or assistant coach and or head coach," Pearl said. "It's been a lot of fun getting to play in March. For my children the NCAA Tournament was spring break. When I got out of coaching for a while, they kind of missed that, being on the road to the Final Four and that one shining moment."
Pearl's biggest challenge now is getting his team up to the challenge.
Auburn played poorly against Alabama in the SEC Tournament last week in St. Louis. Life since forward Anfernee McLemore's season-ending injury has been a mixture of highs and lows, but everything changes in March.
The lows end seasons.
"We were able to sneak up (on the SEC), because we came to play every night," Pearl said. "Now that you get to March, and we're not sneaking up on anybody, but everybody is playing hard and fully engaged. We've got to find a way to play better than we have the last six games of the season without Anfernee McLemore."
Starting guards Bryce Brown and Mustapha Heron were asked Thursday about the team’s summer trip to Italy and how it laid a new foundation for the program.
“It's is a huge reason for our success right now. It's definitely helped us build chemistry and relationships with our whole team and the coaches," Brown said. "It definitely benefitted this team. It's taken us a long way."
Heron agreed.
“I think the mentality out there was us against the world, foreign country, foreign people. We didn't know anybody; it was just us. Same thing. We're in foreign territory right now, so it's us against the world,” the sophomore small forward said.
So what about this College of Charleston team?
Junior forward Malik Dunbar, who grew up in North Augusta, S.C., was asked what he knew about his opponent from Charleston.
“They’re a good team. They like to drive the ball," Dunbar said. "They have some decent shooters. We just have to go out there and execute an stop them from going to the basket."
One player to keep an eye on for the Tigers is Chuma Okeke. The freshman forward has averaged 8.8 points and 8.7 rebounds since McLemore's injury.
Pearl said Okeke will be a key Friday.
“Chuma can score multiple ways and kind of relying on him a little bit with just his three ball," the head coach said. "He can do more than that. The thing I talk to Chuma about is trusting his instincts. He knows how to play and defend and rotate and take charge. He can do more out there and he is a high-end rebounder. For us to win he needs to do more."
March Madness is upon us and every game counts — it’s win or go home now. Auburn has waited 15 years to get back to this position and they’re in no hurry to be back on campus.
The Tigers and Cougars are set to tip off at 6:27 CST Friday. The game will be televised by TruTV.