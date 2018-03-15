SAN DIEGO, Calif. — It's been 15 years since Auburn last played for a national title.

That streak ends Friday.

The Tigers spent Thursday inside Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University preparing for their first-round game against College of Charleston. The excitement wasn't lost on coach Bruce Pearl, who spent the last seven years pining for a return to March Madness.

“I was reminiscing with friends and family and counted up the fact that this is my 25th time (in the NCAAs) as a manager or a student assistant or assistant coach and or head coach," Pearl said. "It's been a lot of fun getting to play in March. For my children the NCAA Tournament was spring break. When I got out of coaching for a while, they kind of missed that, being on the road to the Final Four and that one shining moment."

Pearl's biggest challenge now is getting his team up to the challenge.

Auburn played poorly against Alabama in the SEC Tournament last week in St. Louis. Life since forward Anfernee McLemore's season-ending injury has been a mixture of highs and lows, but everything changes in March.

The lows end seasons.

"We were able to sneak up (on the SEC), because we came to play every night," Pearl said. "Now that you get to March, and we're not sneaking up on anybody, but everybody is playing hard and fully engaged. We've got to find a way to play better than we have the last six games of the season without Anfernee McLemore."

Starting guards Bryce Brown and Mustapha Heron were asked Thursday about the team’s summer trip to Italy and how it laid a new foundation for the program.